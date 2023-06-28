New Suit - Trademark

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease and Matt Singer Law filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Klein Tools. The suit takes aim at YQ Sales and Yoelvis Quintero for allegedly selling low-quality versions of misappropriated Klein products online, harming the plaintiff's reputation and resulting in negative customer reviews. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04169, Klein Tools, Inc. v. Quintero et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 28, 2023, 7:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Klein Tools, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

defendants

John Does 1-10

Yoelvis Quintero

Yq Sales, Corp.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims