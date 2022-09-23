Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lane Powell on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP and certain municipal entities to Washington Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Piskel Yahne Koverik on behalf of Klein Griffith Properties Group, accuses the defendants of reneging on $1.1 million in financing for a mixed-use development project. The case is 3:22-cv-05710, Klein Griffith Properties Group LLC v. Washington State Department of Commerce et al.

Real Estate

September 23, 2022, 4:12 PM