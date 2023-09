News From Law.com

Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg has added two co-chairs to its litigation department, with the three partners now leading the firm's litigation efforts, Paige Willan, Grant Phelan and current chair Jonathan Krause, representing three generations of attorneys within the firm. Willan and Phelan will assume their new positions on Jan. 1, divvying up Krause's training, mentorship, technology, staffing and recruitment responsibilities.

September 19, 2023, 12:36 PM

