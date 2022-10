New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, was hit with a consumer class action Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Smith Eibeler LLC and Chestnut Cambronne PA, pertains to Samsung ranges which can allegedly be activated by mistake due to defective control knobs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06312, Kleehamer v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc. et al.