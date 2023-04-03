New Suit - Securities

Tattooed Chef, a frozen food company, and its top officials were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The court action centers on claims that the company’s financial statements for the last two years overstated revenue and understated losses. The complaint was filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz; Rigrodsky Law and the Grabar Law Office on behalf of Kristopher Klecz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02459, klecz v. Galletti et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 03, 2023, 3:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Kristopher klecz

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Bryan Rosenberg

Daniel Williamson

David Boris

Edward Gelfand

Jennifer Fellner

Marie Quintero-Johnson

Paula Ciaramitaro

Ryan Olohan

Salvatore Galletti

Stephanie Dieckmann

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws