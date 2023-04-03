Tattooed Chef, a frozen food company, and its top officials were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The court action centers on claims that the company’s financial statements for the last two years overstated revenue and understated losses. The complaint was filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz; Rigrodsky Law and the Grabar Law Office on behalf of Kristopher Klecz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02459, klecz v. Galletti et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
April 03, 2023, 3:15 PM