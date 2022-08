Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld on Monday removed a lawsuit against Hamilton Fox III, Matthew Kaiser and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed pro se by attorney Larry Klayman of Klayman Law Group, accuses defendants of subjecting plaintiff to a 'never ending series of bar proceedings that lack merit' in attempts to revoke his bar license. The case is 9:22-cv-81295, Klayman v. Porter et al.

Florida

August 23, 2022, 7:13 AM