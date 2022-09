New Suit - Copyright

Walmart was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Doniger / Burroughs on behalf of fabric wholesaler Klauber Brothers Inc., accuses the defendant of selling products which infringe copyrighted lace material designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08087, Klauber Brothers, Inc. v. Walmart, Inc. et al.