Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McCabe, Collins, McGeough, Fowler, Levine & Nogan on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate and Encompass Indemnity Company to New York Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Pirrotti & Glatt on behalf of Doreen D. Klass. The case is 7:22-cv-09989, Klass v. Encompass Indemnity Company a/k/a Encompass et al.