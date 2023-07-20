New Suit - Environmental

The U.S. Forest Service was hit with an environmental lawsuit on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Natural Resources Law and the Crag Law Center on behalf of the Klamath Forest Alliance, the Center for Biological Diversity and other plaintiffs, challenges the agency's authorization of 'hazard tree' felling and removal, including commercial timber sales, from forest lands recently harmed by wildfires. The case is 3:23-cv-03601, Klamath Forest Alliance et al. v. United States Forest Service.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

July 20, 2023, 7:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Center For Biological Diversity

American Whitewater

Conservation Congress

Earth Island Institute

Environmental Protection Information Center

Klamath Forest Alliance

Sequoia Forestkeeper

Natural Resources Law

defendants

United States Forest Service

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision