Colliers International, a Canadian commercial real estate and investment management firm, has tapped attorneys Andrew V. Wright, David Bradford Nielson, and James D. Gilson from Dentons Durham Jones & Pinegar to fend off a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 21 in Utah District Court by Deiss Law on behalf of Robert Barnes and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of knowingly selling investment property with unfavorable encumbrances to vulnerable elderly adults. According to the suit, the defendants sold investors 'tenant in common' properties that were marketed as 1031 exchanges, which allows for an exchange of an investment in one business for another in order to avoid paying capital gains tax at the time of the transaction. The suit further contends that the defendants failed to inform investors of incomplete renovations, maintenance and management fees and insurance payments. Co-defendants Equity Summit Group and Scott Rutherford are represented by Parsons Behle & Latimer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr., is 2:23-cv-00407, Klair et al v. Long et al.
Real Estate
September 07, 2023, 4:42 PM