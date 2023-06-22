New Suit - Securities

Colliers International, a Canadian commercial real estate and investment management firm, and other defendants were slapped with a securities lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Deiss Law on behalf of Robert Barnes, Charles Brauer and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of knowingly selling investment property with unfavorable encumbrances to vulnerable elderly adults. According to the suit, the defendants sold investors 'Tenant in Common' properties that were marketed as 1031 exchanges, which allows for an exchange of an investment in one business for another in order to avoid paying capital gains tax at the time of the transaction. The suit further contends that the defendants failed to inform investors of incomplete renovations, maintenance and management fees and insurance payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00407, Klair et al v. Long et al.

Real Estate

June 22, 2023, 5:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Carl McQueary

Charles Brauer

Ditas Tannehill

Donald Patterson

Elizabeth Hill-D'Alessandro

Eric Carnite

Hildegard White

Jose Rementeria

Karen Marion

Katherine Madera

Kurtis Trent Manning

Kurtis Trent Manning Living Trust

Laura Brauer

Lynn McQueary

Patrick White

Patti Klair

Quest Realty Trust

Robert Barnes

Robert Myers

Robert Tannehill

Secure Storage LLC

Teena Rementeria

Tony Schaker

Deiss Law PC

Colliers International

Andrew Bell

Blake McDougal

Elevated 1031

Equity Summit Group

Kevin Long

Millcreek Commercial LLC

Scott Rutherford

Spencer Taylor

Trevor Weber

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws