Colliers International, a Canadian commercial real estate and investment management firm, and other defendants were slapped with a securities lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Deiss Law on behalf of Robert Barnes, Charles Brauer and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of knowingly selling investment property with unfavorable encumbrances to vulnerable elderly adults. According to the suit, the defendants sold investors 'Tenant in Common' properties that were marketed as 1031 exchanges, which allows for an exchange of an investment in one business for another in order to avoid paying capital gains tax at the time of the transaction. The suit further contends that the defendants failed to inform investors of incomplete renovations, maintenance and management fees and insurance payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00407, Klair et al v. Long et al.
Real Estate
June 22, 2023, 5:42 AM