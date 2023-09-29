K&L Gates Faces Off With Pullman & Comley in Conair IP Dispu...

News From Law.com

Pullman & Comley member Steven J. Stafstrom Jr. entered an appearance for defendants in a trademark infringement case, alleging misappropriation of the plaintiff's mark. Conair LLC, doing business as BaBylissPRO, filed the complaint on Aug. 3 in Connecticut District Court against Beacon Brands LLC, LaLa Daisy LLC and Lighthouse Wholesale. The complaint was filed by Am Law 200 firm K&L Gates, and alleged the defendants participated in improper sale of the plaintiff's products, false advertising and unfair and deceptive business practices.

Connecticut

September 29, 2023, 4:02 PM

