It's difficult to imagine a time when social media wasn't a useful tool to keep in touch with friends, family, and colleagues or, depending on your point of view, the symbol of a collapsing, intolerant society; but when social media and all its concomitant issues first arose 10 years ago, K&L Gates jumped on an opportunity to lead the pack when it came to social media, privacy, and revenge porn laws.

September 04, 2024, 1:40 PM