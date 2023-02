News From Law.com

Kathryn "Katie" King Sudol, who joined KKR & Co. in September as general counsel, received total compensation for 2022 of $18.6 million, according to a new regulatory filing by the New York-based private equity giant. Sudol, 48, joined KKR from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, a longtime adviser to KKR, where she was a partner and co-head of M&A

February 28, 2023, 2:30 PM