New Suit - Patent

Fashion accessories manufacturer Kitsch LLC filed a patent lawsuit against competitor PonyPick on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Brooks Kushman, seeks a declaration that Kitsch's elastic cutter does not infringe any patents owned by PonyPick. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06657, Kitsch LLC v. Peterson et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2022, 7:06 PM