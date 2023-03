Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against PeopleScout Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for unpaid commission fees, was filed by Smith Law on behalf of Jeffrey Kitchens, the director of business development and sales for PeopleScout. The case is 1:23-cv-00978, Kitchens v. PeopleScout, Inc.

Georgia

March 09, 2023, 11:09 AM