Who Got The Work

Peter M. Nolin of Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey has entered an appearance for Stanley Black & Decker and other defendants in a pending ERISA class action. The action, filed July 29 in Connecticut District Court by Miller Shah LLP, accuses the defendants of breaching fiduciary duties to plan participants by offering a suite of BlackRock target date funds that, according to the suit, perform worse than many similar mutual fund alternatives. The suit also alleges that the defendants allowed unreasonable recordkeeping fees to be charged to plan participants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley, is 3:22-cv-00966, Kistler et al v. Stanley Black & Decker Inc et al.