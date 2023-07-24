New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Cigna was hit with a consumer class action on Monday in California Eastern District Court over its 'PXDX' algorithm, which the insurer allegedly uses to automatically deny health coverage for treatments that fail to meet pre-set criteria without a doctor ever opening a patient's file. The suit, brought by the Clarkson Law Firm, alleges that Cigna's reliance on the algorithm deprives patients of their right to reasonable, objective claim evaluation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01477, Kisting-Leung et al. v. Cigna Corp. et al.

Health Care

July 24, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Ayesha Smiley

Suzanne Kisting-Leung

Clarkson Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

Cigna Corporation

Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract