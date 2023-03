Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Brody, O'Connor & O'Connor on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Walmart and Valley Stream Green Acres LLC to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Rosenbaum & Rosenbaum on behalf of Dhoorpattie Kissoon. The case is 2:23-cv-01593, Kissoon v. Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust et al.