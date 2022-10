New Suit - Contract

Goldberg Segalla filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Kissner Milling Company Ltd. The complaint accuses Snow Joe LLC of failing to pay over $1.4 million for deicing products in accordance with an executed manufacturing and distribution vendor agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05903, Kissner Milling Company, Limited v. Snow Joe, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 06, 2022, 6:29 AM