ArcBest Corp., a freight and logistics company, has turned to lawyer Eric G. Carlson of Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment law breaches. The case was filed April 13 in Texas Southern District Court by the Akers Firm on behalf of a salesman who claims the company discriminated against him because of his age. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana, is 5:23-cv-00041, Kisslinger v. ArcBest Corporation.

May 30, 2023, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Steven Kisslinger

Steven R. Kisslinger

Plaintiffs

The Akers Firm

defendants

ArcBest Corporation

defendant counsels

Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett Moser

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches