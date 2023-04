New Suit - Employment

ArcBest Corp., a freight and logistics company, was sued Thursday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The court case was brought by the Akers Firm on behalf of a salesman who claims the company discriminated against him because of his age. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00041, Kisslinger v. ArcBest Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

April 13, 2023, 1:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Steven Kisslinger

Plaintiffs

The Akers Firm

defendants

ArcBest Corporation

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches