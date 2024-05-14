Who Got The Work

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partner Stephen P. Blake has entered an appearance for Doximity, a provider of online networking services for medical professionals, and its top officials in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed April 17 in California Northern District Court by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, accuses the defendants of downplaying the impact of the company's competition and the company's reliance on 'upselling' products and services to existing customers to sustain performance. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:24-cv-02281, Kissler v. Doximity, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 14, 2024, 12:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Peter A. Kissler

Plaintiffs

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check

defendants

Anna Bryson

Doximity, Inc.

Jeffrey Tangney

defendant counsels

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws