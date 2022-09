New Suit - Employment

UPS was sued Monday in California Central District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The court action, for alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Cantor Law on behalf of Jason Killinger and Shane Kisman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06498, Kisman et al v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 12, 2022, 5:13 PM