New Suit - Class Action

Cognism Inc., a sales prospecting platform, was slapped with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Morgan & Morgan; Turke & Strauss and attorney Benjamin R. Osborn, alleges that the defendant used class members' names, addresses and other personal details to advertise paid subscriptions to its websites in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-05322, Kis v. Cognism Inc.

California

September 21, 2022, 7:13 AM