Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dorsey & Whitney on Friday removed a lawsuit against US Bank National Association to Colorado District Court for claims under the Truth in Lending Act. The complaint, filed by Edelman Combs Latturner & Goodwin and Vedra Law on behalf of Bernard M. Kirsner, accuses the defendants of issuing unsolicited credit cards. The case is 1:22-cv-02126, Kirsner v. U.S. Bank National Association.