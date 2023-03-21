Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Saga Communications Inc. to Maine District Court. The suit was filed by Johnson & Webbert on behalf of a former program director for Saga Communications who contends that she was wrongfully terminated from her job of 38 years after requesting disability accommodations allowing her to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 2:23-cv-00138, Kirshbaum v. Saga Communications Of New England LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 21, 2023, 7:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Randi Kirshbaum

Plaintiffs

Johnson & Webbert, LLP

defendants

Saga Communications Inc

Saga Communications Of New England LLC

defendant counsels

Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination