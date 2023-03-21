Attorneys at Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Saga Communications Inc. to Maine District Court. The suit was filed by Johnson & Webbert on behalf of a former program director for Saga Communications who contends that she was wrongfully terminated from her job of 38 years after requesting disability accommodations allowing her to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 2:23-cv-00138, Kirshbaum v. Saga Communications Of New England LLC et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
March 21, 2023, 7:50 PM