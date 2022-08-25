Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Saga Communications to Maine District Court. The suit was filed by Johnson & Webbert on behalf of an elderly plaintiff with preexisting health risks who contends that she was terminated from her position as program director after negotiations over her continuing to work from home amid COVID-19 restrictions had broken down. The case is 2:22-cv-00263, Kirshbaum v. Saga Communications Of New England LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 25, 2022, 7:26 PM