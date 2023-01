Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall Booth Smith on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walgreens to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed by Louis P. Chiozza & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he had to be rushed to the hospital after being given the incorrect eye drops at the pharmacy. The case is 2:23-cv-02028, Kirkwood v. Walgreen Co.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 20, 2023, 6:55 PM