Who Got The Work

Tony Weibell and Thomas R. Wakefield of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati have stepped in to represent Ekso Bionics in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 15 in Ohio Northern District Court by Taubman Law on behalf of William Kirksey, accuses the defendants of posting a video of plaintiff on the University Hospitals Rehabilitation Facebook page without the Kirksey's consent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese, is 1:22-cv-01452, Kirksey v. University Hospitals Rehabilitation Hospital et al.

Health Care

September 29, 2022, 11:48 AM