Joshua R. Adams and Florence C. Thompson of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend staffing consulting firm SASR Workforce Solutions in a pending collective employment action. The complaint was filed Feb. 7 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Maginnis Howard and Jackson, Shields, Yeiser, & Holt on behalf of hourly-paid employees who contend that they were not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II, is 5:24-cv-00073, Kirksey v. Sasr Workforce Solutions, LLC.

March 25, 2024, 10:05 AM

