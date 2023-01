Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lax Vaughan Fortson Rowe & Threet on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Tom Barber and Khol Company LLC to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Kutak Rock on behalf of Kirk's Excavating Inc., accuses the defendants of failing to pay for hauling services provided by the plaintiff. The case is 3:23-cv-03003, Kirk's Excavating, Inc. v. Khol Company LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 04, 2023, 3:47 PM