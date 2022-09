Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Capital One National Association to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Felix Sternfels on behalf of G. Allen Kirkpatrick. The case is 2:22-cv-03090, kirkpatrick v. Capital One, National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

September 01, 2022, 3:15 PM