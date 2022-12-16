Removed To Federal Court

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher removed a lawsuit Thursday to California Central District Court alleging breach of profit-participation agreement against AMC Networks. The court action was filed by Sullivan & Triggs on behalf of Robert Kirkman, a writer and producer who co-created the 'The Walking Dead' comic book, and other entertainment producers and production entities involved in creating the hit television series based on the comic. The plaintiffs seek over $200 million dollars per an agreement in which they exchanged their intellectual property rights for a percentage of the show’s profits. The plaintiffs accuse AMC of refusing to pay, and adding ‘insult to injury’ by charging them fees associated with an underlying $200 million settlement paid to filmmaker Frank Darabont and his production company. The case is 2:22-cv-09101, Kirkman et al v. AMC Film Holdings LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 16, 2022, 2:56 PM