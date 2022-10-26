Kirklands Reginald Brown on Preparing for GOP-Led Congressio...

News From Law.com

With Republicans favored to retake the House, and possibly the Senate, in next month's midterm elections, the environment on Capitol Hill is likely to change dramatically next year. For major law firms that steer clients through congressional scrutiny, that means preparing for an onslaught very different from the one Democrats led this Congress. Reginald Brown, a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, talks about the investigative priorities of the next Congress and how the firm is preparing.

Government

October 26, 2022, 3:29 PM