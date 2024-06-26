Kirklands 2023 Data Breach Impacted Health, Financial and Pe...

News From Law.com

The 2023 data breach of a file transfer service used by Kirkland & Ellis impacted the personal data of 11,156 people, according to data breach reports filed in June with multiple state attorneys general. While the types of data accessed varied by the individual, the files contained names, contact information, dates of birth, social security numbers, drivers license numbers, passport numbers, financial account information, health-related information, online credentials and employment-related information including compensation, per the report.

Cybersecurity

June 26, 2024, 4:49 PM