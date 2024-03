News From Law.com

February saw a significant uptick in commercial Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings, according to a new report from Epiq Bankruptcy and the American Bankruptcy Institute, thanks in part to two major cases handled by Kirkland & Ellis and Weil, Gotshal & Manges. The month registered 822 commercial Chapter 11s, a 118% increase from the 377 filings of February 2023 and a 77% increase from the 464 filings in January 2024.

March 05, 2024, 5:11 PM

