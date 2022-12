News From Law.com International

Kirkland & Ellis looks set for a drop in the M&A legal adviser rankings amid the worst global transactional market for a decade. According to preliminary yearly data to mid-December from Refinitiv, the private equity-focused law firm is standing eighth by the total value of global M&A deals, down from second in 2021. In 2020 the firm was seventh, in 2019 it was fourth.

December 28, 2022, 3:51 AM