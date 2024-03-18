Kirkland Seeks Dismissal as Defendant, Sanctions in Suit Aga...

News From Law.com

Kirkland & Ellis, named as a defendant in a Texas lawsuit seeking disgorgement of fees from a bankruptcy, seeks dismissal on the ground plaintiff Michael Van Deelen's failed to state a claim, and also seeks sanctions against Deelen and in part against the firm representing him. Kirkland's involvement in the litigation stems from its working relationship with Texas firm Jackson Walker in bankruptcies filed before former U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones of the Southern District of Texas, who resigned last October following reports of his undisclosed romantic relationship with former Jackson Walker partner Elizabeth Freeman.

March 18, 2024, 4:07 PM

