Amid the departure of three leading Kirkland & Ellis corporate partners heading to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, Kirkland is wasting no time in bulking up its private credit practice. The law firm is adding New York-based Adam Shapiro, a top global banking and private credit partner from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, sources have confirmed.

August 23, 2023, 3:53 PM

