Kirkland, Paul Weiss, Weil, McDermott and Other Top Firms Ma...

News From Law.com

A host of top law firms announced partner hires in New York on Tuesday, as the legal industry continues to show signs of revenue and demand growth in 2024. Kirkland & Ellis; Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison; and Willkie Farr & Gallagher are among those adding to their ranks in New York, with partners coming from rivals, clients or other big organizations. All told, Big Law firms announced at least 10 hires in New York, mostly partners, the day after Labor Day.

Legal Services

September 03, 2024, 4:27 PM