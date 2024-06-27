Kirkland Merges Finance Practices Under New Star Hire, as Pr...

News From Law.com

Big Law partner Michael Urschel wasn't looking to "switch sides" from the lender and underwriter of structured financing to the sponsor and borrower side when he received the call from Kirkland & Ellis that resulted in his move to the firm earlier this year. During his yearlong tenure at Millbank, where he served as head of the securitization practice, Urschel was content advising lenders in record-breaking deals, such as the $2.3 billion structured debt facility for artificial intelligence startup CoreWeave and financing for Roark Capital Group's acquisition of Subway. But the prospect of building the "premier" structured finance practice for one of Big Law's largest borrower-side private credit practices was one of the most exciting in his career, he said in an interview this week.

June 27, 2024, 11:15 AM