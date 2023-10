News From Law.com

While Kirkland & Ellis' Saudi Arabian office was months in the works, the law firm officially launched the new location on Monday, with leaders there calling it "one of the most dynamic and fast-paced markets in the world." Kirkland has become one of the latest Big Law firms to officially launch in Saudi Arabia, attracted to M&A and capital markets business in the region.

