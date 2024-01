News From Law.com

Kirkland & Ellis said Monday that it has hired two antitrust attorneys with top government experience: Norman Armstrong, Jr., who was King & Spalding's co-practice head in the area, and Daniel Zach, from Cravath Swaine & Moore. The lawyers are joining as partners in the firm's antitrust and competition practice. Both lawyers previously held top government experience at the Federal Trade Commission.

January 29, 2024, 9:56 AM

