Kirkland, Jackson Walker and Ex-Bankruptcy Judge Hit With An...

News From Law.com

Kirkland & Ellis, Jackson Walker and former U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones are facing another lawsuit, in the fallout of news that Jones and a former bankruptcy partner were engaged in an undisclosed romantic relationship. Morton Bouchard III filed a civil racketeering suit this week in the U.S District Court for the Southern District of Texas-Houston Division, alleging the law firms involved in the bankruptcy of his company conspired to unjustly collect exorbitant fees.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 27, 2024, 2:05 PM

nature of claim: /