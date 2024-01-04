Kirkland, Goodwin Take Lead in M&A Tables, as Simpson and We...

News From Law.com

In one of the slowest years in M&A activity, Kirkland & Ellis won the top spot of the 2023 league tables, reclaiming the top spot for M&A deal value that Simpson Thacher & Bartlett held for 2022. Goodwin Procter once again led Big Law in the number of deals, while Shearman & Sterling saw the largest jump in rank between the top 25 firms for value while Weil, Gotshal & Manges saw the largest drop. Kirkland led all firms in principal announced deal value, according to the London Stock Exchange Group, with $397 billion in value across 644 deals, according to information announced Thursday. Kirkland was No. 4 in 2022.

January 04, 2024, 9:47 AM

