As the global M&A market hit its lowest point in deal value since 2013, Kirkland & Ellis reclaimed the top spot for principal advisers in deal value—pushing Latham & Watkins back to No. 2—while Goodwin Procter maintained its dominant presence in deal volume by principal advisers.

October 04, 2023, 7:00 AM

