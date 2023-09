Breaking News From Law.com International

Kirkland & Ellis, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Allen & Overy, together with Maples Group and Chinese law firms JunHe and Shihui Partners, are advising on Hong Kong-listed special purpose acquisition company Aquila Acquisition Corp's $1.3 billion merger with Chinese steel trading website operator ZG Group.

Legal Services

September 01, 2023, 3:46 AM

nature of claim: /