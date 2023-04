News From Law.com International

Kirkland & Ellis, the most frequent adviser on Europe's biggest buyouts of 2021, has advised on just one of the largest 20 deals in the last 15 months, Law.com International analysis has found. The high-profile firm, which advised on five of the largest 20 deals across Mainland Europe and the U.K. worth a total value of $22.8 billion during 2021, has advised on one top 20 deal since then, worth $2.54 billion, according to research based on Revinitiv data.

April 03, 2023, 4:38 AM

