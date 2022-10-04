Kirkland Expands Tax Practice With Vinson & Elkins Partner i...

News From Law.com

Vinson & Elkins tax controversy attorney partner David Cole has moved to Kirkland & Ellis as a partner in Houston, where he will practice with tax partner Richard Husseini, a former Baker Botts partner who joined Kirkland in 2021.Cole and Husseini each said tax disputes are expected to ramp up with increased funding going to the Internal Revenue Service with the federal Inflation Reduction Act, in addition to the agency's increased focus on auditing large partnerships and corporations.

October 04, 2022, 5:07 PM